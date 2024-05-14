Savvy War Generals

There are lots of commenters trying to (or pretending to) make sense of Israel's "strategy" and fretting they might not successfully "beat Hamas" with "acceptable civilian casualties" or whatever. Israel's strategy is to level Gaza, destroy all infrastructure, and to kill/expel as many Palestinians as they can before the US stops them. They haven't made this a secret! This has been the case all along!
Maybe one day our intelligence agencies will be able to read the tweets of top Israeli officials, perhaps after they find the nukes.