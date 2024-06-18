A Texas doctor who leaked "whistleblower" documents to conservative activist Chris Rufo has been indicted by a federal grand jury for wrongful disclosure of private health information, according to court documents unsealed Monday.The allegation isn't just that he leaked the information but that he wasn't authorized to have it in the first place. There wasn't anything unlawful about what he "uncovered" either. Just "trans care is happening, legally."
Houston surgeon Eithan Haim, 34, is accused of sharing information without authorization about patients at Texas Children’s Hospital, where he completed rotations during his time as a resident at Baylor College Medicine.
Haim "allegedly obtained this information under false pretenses and with intent to cause malicious harm to" Texas Children’s Hospital, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas wrote in a Monday afternoon news release. Haim is charged with four counts of wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information, court filings show
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Lock Him Up!
Great stuff.
by Atrios at 11:30