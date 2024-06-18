America's Deadbeat

The thing about Rudy is that everyone knew what a piece of shit he was even as they were hailing him as the greatest man in America.
Rudolph W. Giuliani’s creditors and the judge overseeing his bankruptcy case aired their frustrations with him in court on Monday after months in which he has provided incomplete information about his finances, missed filing deadlines or failed to have his lawyers respond at all.
There were many messed up things about the post-9/11 era, and one was the willingness of our media industrial complex to add heroes to the script.