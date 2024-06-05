Russians In Our Facebook

I remember that right after 10/7 a lot of people were claiming there was an elaborate "pro-Hamas" (or pro-Palestinian, depending) bot operation going on and I was never quite sure who was supposed to be organizing that.
Israel organized and paid for an influence campaign last year targeting U.S. lawmakers and the American public with pro-Israel messaging, as it aimed to foster support for its actions in the war with Gaza, according to officials involved in the effort and documents related to the operation.
Well we'd better send more weapons, like they asked.