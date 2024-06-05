They Let You Put Anything In The Paper Now

Think of any leading-edge industry — artificial intelligence, microchips, software, robotics, genomics — and ask yourself (with a few honorable exceptions), where’s the European Microsoft, Nvidia or OpenAI?
There are only a few honorable exceptions to my point that Europe doesn't have any leading tech firms. Amazing stuff, Bret and editors. I'd bet Bret submitted it without the parenthetical, his editor came up with a few examples like, I dunno, maybe Spotify or that Ozempic making company, so Bret stuck it in there. Nonetheless his point still stands!
But this the point he is really concerned about: too many Muslims.
Europe has an additional challenge: a relatively high Muslim birthrate, along with the prospect of long-term Muslim migration. Under a “medium migration” scenario estimated by Pew, by 2050 Britain will be nearly 17 percent Muslim, France 17.4 percent and Sweden 20.5 percent. Those wondering about the ascendence of far-right European parties, who are heavily favored to sweep this week’s elections in the E.U. Parliament and who are often sympathetic to Vladimir Putin, know this is a factor. And they need to be honest that the values of depressingly notable segments of these Muslim populations are fundamentally at odds with European traditions of moral tolerance and political liberalism.Muslims, who I do not support, hate moral tolerance and political liberalism, which, as an American conservative, I also do not support.
The "intolerant Muslim" of the imagination is basically the American conservative party but brown and with a different prayer schedule (of the imagination, to be clear).