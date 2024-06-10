Sack Of Vipers

One thing that became apparent during the Trump presidency was that all of those people didn't have any experience with normal humans. They're all horrible people who have spent their lives surrounded by horrible people. "Everyone is a complete shithead, like me" is all they know.
There is a reasonable amount of fiction - like 19th century British stuff - which makes clear how horrible the rich are to the help, and to anyone "lower" than them, I suppose, but I'm not sure it comes through how horrible they are to each other.
I don't know how to improve socialization generally, and certainly not among the self-segregated elite, but, you know, this is a problem!