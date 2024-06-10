Wide Stance

It occurs to me that the political "sex scandal" is mostly dead. It was dying before Trump, but he rendered them nonfunctional. This is mostly good, as part of what made sex scandals possible was the pretense that all of those Republican were virgins before marriage and had intercourse as many times as they had children. I think historians will understand 1980-2010 or so as a neoVictorian age of cultural norms.
Still "massive unignorable hypocrisy" is one way that conservative culture warriors could get their deserved falls, and now we have lost that, mostly, too.