McDonald’s is changing course on its artificial intelligence plans.Even if it in some sense worked, it's hard to imagine it working faster, and speed is pretty important when there is a line of cars.
The fast-food giant will end a test run of its AI drive-through technology partnership with IBM in more than 100 restaurants. The so-called Automated Order Taker will be shut off no later than July 26, according to a memo sent to franchisees late last week, obtained by CNBC.
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
The Hard Problem
I know "replacing low age workers with machines" is not a new thing, but it works well (everywhere) for processes which can be standardized. Even in the genre of tasks requiring understanding of natural speech, parising a food order shouted from a car window as the occupants are disccusing their order is incredibly difficult! This isn't a simple problem, this is the hardest problem! How was this not obvious?
by Atrios at 09:00