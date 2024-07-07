Chickenshit Club

The House returns to Washington on Monday, and Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) is looking to rally fellow senators to call for a change. Multiple people publicly vouching for Biden, at the behest of the White House and campaign, privately say there’s no path.It still isn't entirely clear to me whether all these people are just panicked about polls, or if they really have spent months being concerned about his brain not working and not bothering to speak up about it.
All the Dems doing their "maybe somebody else should do something" dance to reporters are not helping anything!