Plot Twist?

Maybe?
At the time of publication of this text, several initial projections in seats from polling institutes based on the French vote give the left in the lead with between 170 and 220 seats for the New Popular Front (NFP).
A huge surprise. Behind, the presidential alliance would fall between 150 and 190 deputies and the National Rally (RN) and its allies would end up with 130 to 160 seats. And the traditional right of the Republicans not allied with the RN, below 75 seats.
...
The exit poll has the left coalition wining the most, Macron's in second, and the right .. not winning.