When he was running for Senate in 2022, Vance said the following about Kamala Harris and other female Democrats holding elective office:
"We're effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via the corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too. It's just a basic fact. You have Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC, the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. How does that make any sense when we've turned our country over to people who don't have a direct stake in it."
Monday, July 22, 2024
Childless Cat Ladies
Quite a few of those.
by Atrios at 15:20