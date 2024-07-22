When will Tesla deliver on those Optimus robots we keep hearing about? It’s going to be a little while longer than first anticipated, according to CEO Elon Musk.Why would companies want a medicore (at best) general purpse humanoid robot instead of a highly accurate specialized machine? There aren't a lot of good answers to that, at least until "mediocre" becomes "excellent."
“Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026,” Musk tweeted on Monday morning.
Oh No Elmo
Phony Stark "invents" things by writing, for example, 'make cool robot' on a napkin and then tells his workers to get it done in 6 months. It doesn't always work out well!
