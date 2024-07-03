Elite Lawyer Brain

This is how you get the fancy parking spot at Harvard.
Richard Fallon, a constitutional law professor at Harvard Law School, argued the ruling does not leave presidential power completely unchecked. Lawless presidential conduct can still be prevented or unraveled by other parts of the Constitution — for instance, if a president illegally imprisoned a political enemy, that person would be entitled to a court order to go free.
Let's try that one again:
Richard Fallon, a constitutional law professor at Harvard Law School, argued the ruling does not leave presidential power completely unchecked. Lawless presidential conduct can still be prevented or unraveled by other parts of the Constitution — for instance, if a president illegally killed a political enemy, that person would be ... um I think I forgot what I was saying here.
What does "illegally" even mean here?