Wednesday, July 03, 2024

The Neverending Story

Whether or not you agree it is welcome, it is true that the centrist dipshists are always the ones most likely to "rebel" - and be granted access to the big microphones when they do - than the leftier people. You're treated as a hero if you go against your party from the "center", and a nuisance to be stomped if you do it from The Left.
by Atrios at 09:00