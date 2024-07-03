Whether or not you agree it is welcome, it is true that the centrist dipshists are always the ones most likely to "rebel" - and be granted access to the big microphones when they do - than the leftier people. You're treated as a hero if you go against your party from the "center", and a nuisance to be stomped if you do it from The Left.
The Squad coming out aggressively against Biden would probably make him *less* likely to drop out and rally establishment Dems around him, which is probably why it hasn't happened. The centrists can with a free hand.— Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) July 3, 2024
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
The Neverending Story
