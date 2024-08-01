Foreign Policy Guy

With each new redline crossed, the risk of escalation increases, and Washington should not underestimate either the willingness of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel to drag the United States into a disastrous war, nor the potential for Iran to engage militarily or worse, to finally decide to commit fully to developing a nuclear deterrent.
The Freedom of an Escape From Venezuela and the Loneliness That Followed And yet, rather than see a series of desperately close calls as evidence of the urgency to end the Gaza war, Washington chose to view it as proof of its ability to contain escalation. The Biden administration has consistently refused to leverage its continuing supply of arms to Israel to bring the fighting to a halt, even appearing to sidestep U.S. law to continue doing so.
Beyond the experience of Palestinians, who I understand do not matter, has this all been wise? Has it been smart?
