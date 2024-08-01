HONG KONG, July 17 (Reuters) - The head of the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) said she was fired by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday after she refused demands from senior editors at the paper to sever ties with the organisation and to not advocate for media freedoms.
Selina Cheng, who worked in the Journal's Hong Kong bureau as a reporter covering China's automobile sector, was elected on June 22 to be the HKJA's new chairperson at a time of mounting pressure by authorities under a national security crackdown that has seen reporters arrested and liberal media outlets closed.
Thursday, August 01, 2024
Press Freedom
I'm glad the Wall Street Journal reporter was freed, but we should remember that journalists should not be involved with advocating for politically controversial issues like the freedom to not be locked up for journalism.
by Atrios at 11:30