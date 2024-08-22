History's Greatest Monsters

I suppose one could put together a "fun" course trying to explain the post-9/11 period to the kids, including the Dixie Chicks moment.
The Chicks will perform the National Anthem on Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention, multiple sources told CNN.
I'm sure most people who "remember" it have no idea that this is what set it off:
Just so you know, we're on the good side with y'all. We do not want this war, this violence, and we're ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas.
In 20 years we can have fun imagining a course trying to explain the current period to the kids.