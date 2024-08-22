Government officials and tech leaders don’t just want to put V2X in cars and charging stations. They envision wireless sensors on bicycles and buses, swaths of interstate highways, intersections in urban areas, and even on pedestrians' smartphones. Someday, V2X systems may even be able to seize control of an autonomous vehicle and prevent it from veering off the road, although that aspect is still being developed.Maybe they can work on a car bluetooth system that stays connected, instead.
“That’s the future we’re looking toward where all the users of the system could broadcast it,” Bhatt said. “Rather than relying on drivers, who have shown themselves to be distracted or drugged, we're going to rely on the technology to broadcast the presence of the vulnerable users. It’s not just on drivers who are being distracted in the environment.”
Thursday, August 22, 2024
What Could Go Wrong?
It's your fault for getting killed by a car if you weren't wearin your sensor, citizen.
