Columbia University President Minouche Shafik is stepping down months after protests over the Israel-Hamas war gripped the campus, Shafik announced in a letter sent Wednesday to the Columbia community.Even if one takes a rather harsh view of the sudent protests on campus, the titans of higher ed getting absolutely owned by conservatives on this and other matters did not signal many good things about the future of those institutions. There is too much focus on elite institutions, of course, but if zillion dollar endowments aren't enough "fuck you money" then there isn't much hope for everyone else...
Thursday, August 15, 2024
The Year From Hell
A lot of really nasty things happened domestically over the past year but most "liberals" were either on the wrong side or stayed very silent.
by Atrios at 09:00