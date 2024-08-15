I don't think media imbalances are entirely due to - or excused by - the Dem failure to 'play the game' well, but The Democrats can either tweet 'why won't the media point out what weirdos these guys are?', or they can tweet 'look at these fucking weirdos', and they are finally doing the latter a lot more.
Unearthed audio: JD Vance says he agrees that “the whole purpose of the postmenopausal female” is to help raise grandchildren and that helping raise children is a “weird, unadvertised feature of marrying an Indian woman” pic.twitter.com/yCyZss7kNY— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 14, 2024
Past campaigns would've been shooting press releases out to news outlets and then complaining that "the media" was not covering whatever it was.
