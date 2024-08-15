Thursday, August 15, 2024

Progress

Past campaigns would've been shooting press releases out to news outlets and then complaining that "the media" was not covering whatever it was. I don't think media imbalances are entirely due to - or excused by - the Dem failure to 'play the game' well, but The Democrats can either tweet 'why won't the media point out what weirdos these guys are?', or they can tweet 'look at these fucking weirdos', and they are finally doing the latter a lot more.
by Atrios at 10:30