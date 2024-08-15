Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent presidential candidate whose standing has dropped in the polls, sought a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss endorsing her in exchange for a promise of a cabinet post, according to two people briefed on the outreach who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.Related: we don't actually get enough reporting on whether cabinet secretaries actually do real work. I am not saying they don't, I'm just curious if some/most/of/all of them really show up to work 5 days a week, or not, figuratively and literally.
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Why
I don't have any idea what motivates this guy - why he does anything - but why, at 70, does he want to have a job in the Cabinet?
by Atrios at 11:30