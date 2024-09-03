Better Late Than...

Democratic leaders on the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday released a letter asking former president Donald Trump if he ever illegally received money from the government of Egypt, and whether money from Cairo played a role in a $10 million infusion into his 2016 run for president.Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the ranking member of the committee, and Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the top Democrat on its National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs subcommittee, wrote to Trump that they were making the request as a result of a Washington Post article published last month. The article revealed details of a secret Justice Department investigation during Trump’s presidency into whether he took an illegal campaign contribution from Egypt.
