The app Cameo, once a unicorn and a pandemic-era distraction, has seen much of its valuation evaporate. The connection-economy darling rose to fame as an app that let users pay for customized messages from celebrities. At its peak in 2021, Cameo’s valuation reached $1 billion before plummeting 90% early this year.An obvious reason this isn't a ZILLION DOLLAR IDEA is that it doesn't scale well. There might be a market for personalized celebrity greetings, but each one takes time. The real zillion dollar ideas are the ones that scale with low costs.
And it just got worse. Last week a consortium of 30 state attorneys general fined Cameo for not properly disclosing when celebrities were paid to endorse a certain product. However, Cameo’s financial situation meant it couldn’t afford to pay the $600,000 penalty levied by the suing states. Instead the company will have to pay only $100,000, according to the settlement agreement.
Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Unicorns
An endless series of potentially reasonable business ideas that for some unknown reason people imagine could be worth ZILLIONS.
by Atrios at 13:30