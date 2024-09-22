Sunday, September 22, 2024

Escalate to De-Escalate

Early on, someone online I used to respect argued earnestly that Hamas had genocide in their hearts, so by committing genocide Israel was really stopping genocide, and I suppose that was similar to this.
The big picture: Israeli officials said their increasing attacks against Hezbollah are not intended to lead to war but are an attempt to reach "de-escalation through escalation."
If they destroy enough and kill enough people that will lead to a type of de-escalation.

The biggest failures of American policy are the ones with bipartisan/elite DC support and so there is no scandal, no sense that someone has fucked it completely.
New Evidence Reveals Netanyahu's Relentless Efforts to Block Hostage Deal, Report Shows

'Torpedo the Deal': Israel's Channel 12 News exclusive report features new documents and previously unheard conversations showing Netanyahu's efforts to sabotage any hostage deal
Biden spent 7 or so months claiming Netanyahu had agreed to a deal that only awaited Hamas's agreement. And the slaughter continued.

Ah, well, we'll know better next time.

oops
by Atrios at 09:30