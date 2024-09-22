Loomer, too, has been a source of much frustration within Trump’s orbit. She accompanied him to the presidential debate in Philadelphia, and she also joined him the following day at events commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, despite previously pushing the false conspiracy theory that the attacks were an “inside job.”
Some outside advisers and donors called Trump to express their concern that her unofficial role is detrimental to the campaign. Trump finally distanced himself from her in milquetoast public remarks describing her as “a supporter” and a “free spirit.” He also promised advisers he would not regularly invite her to travel with him on his plane, and last weekend he privately referred to her as “crazy” to several people, according to someone familiar with comments.
Maybe She Can Chain Herself To Trump's Plane
Weekend amusement.
