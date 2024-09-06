Griftocracy

Amazing stuff.
SACRAMENTO — Governor Newsom today announced a new state effort to explore how generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) can help combat the housing and homelessness crisis, as well as support fiscal analyses for the state budget. The state is inviting developers to create and present innovative AI solutions to these challenges identified by state agencies for the benefit of Californians.
I suppose if you want a magic box to spit out the "solutions" you were already interested in, this works as well as hiring McKinsey.