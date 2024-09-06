PHOENIX (AP) — School shootings are a “fact of life,” so the U.S. needs to harden security to prevent more carnage like the shooting this week that left four dead in Georgia, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance said Thursday.And, as we should have learned from Uvalde, it doesn't mattter how many Paul Blarts you put on the job.
Friday, September 06, 2024
Security
I obviously am not a fan of our somewhat relaxed views towards gun sales, ownership, and use, but I also really really don't get how people who love their children, as Vance surely does, can envision sending them to schools with prison levels of "security."
by Atrios at 10:30