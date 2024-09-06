I admit I've been slightly confused that high profile public figures aren't more concerned about the proliferation of guns in recent years. It isn't just the guns themselves, but the open/concealed carry laws that render adequate security in normal circumstances basically impossible. "Guy with a gun is a likely security threat, better engage" isn't an approach that can be used in places where it is legal to walk around with several guns hanging off your person.
I suppose one high profile public figure isn't thrilled.