Abortion Bans Have Delayed Emergency Medical Care. In Georgia, Experts Say This Mother’s Death Was Preventable.
At least two women in Georgia died after they couldn’t access legal abortions and timely medical care in their state, ProPublica has found. This is one of their stories.
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
I Guess Hysterical Pro-Abortion Extremists Were Correct
We really did have decades of centrist dipshits smugly dismissing the obvious inevitabilities of anti-abortion laws. People saying "abortion is health care" would send them into a rage and inspire them to pen missives about how expressing such radical thoughts was causing Democrats to lose elections (no polling cited).
by Atrios at 10:30