Good thing we give these guys guns and encourage them to shoot people.
The police said on Monday that they were searching for a man who allegedly removed a knife from the scene of a shooting at a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday, when officers shot and injured four people while confronting a fare evasion suspect.
The development contradicted an earlier claim from the department that authorities had recovered the weapon from the scene, which officers later said was a different knife.
Toddlers have better stories for what happened to the cookies:
On Sunday, the NYPD initially said the knife was recovered from the scene and posted a photo of it on social media. But police changed course on Monday afternoon and said an unknown man was being sought for allegedly removing the knife from the station and fleeing the station around 3:30 p.m.