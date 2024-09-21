In The Club

Most journalists - especially women, *especially* women of color - are one bad tweet away from working in low level retail.
And "bad tweet" can be objecting a bit to unobjectively to, say, racism, or predatory bosses.
When you're a star they let you do it, but why do her peers call her a star?
"New York magazine on Thursday said its Washington correspondent, Olivia Nuzzi, is on leave after learning the star journalist had allegedly engaged in a romantic relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.," @OliverDarcy reports for STATUS https://t.co/Cu6z7l123K— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 20, 2024