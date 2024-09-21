Saturday, September 21, 2024

In The Club

A mystery that no one can explain is just how Olivia Nuzzi became a member of the elite club of "journalists" who can only fail upwards, who seemingly exist outside any normal rules of journalism, and who one expects to recover from even this scandal.

Most journalists - especially women, *especially* women of color - are one bad tweet away from working in low level retail.

And "bad tweet" can be objecting a bit to unobjectively to, say, racism, or predatory bosses.

When you're a star they let you do it, but why do her peers call her a star?



by Atrios at 14:00