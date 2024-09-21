Wishcasting

Every election, reporters write pieces about how Jewish voters are really surely truly going to abandon the Republican party this time. That there is deep and widespread antisemitism on The Left is asserted without much elaboration, and even if we accept that this is actually true, this imagined Left doesn't have much to do with the Democratic Party.
Meanwhile the Republicans go a bit more full Nazi every year and most of our great and wise influential pundits and political journalists pretend not to notice.