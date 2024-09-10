Lawfair, founded by the well-known litigator Adam Mortara, is a boutique right-wing firm currently engaged by the state of Tennessee to provide counsel on a contentious Supreme Court case that could affect the availability of gender-affirming care for transgender minors across the country. Aside from Mortara, the only other lawyer known to have worked or done work for the firm is a project-based contract attorney named Christopher Roach. He no longer does so, after WIRED asked questions about his apparent ties—revealed exclusively in this story for the first time—to online accounts with a long history of posting white supremacist and antisemitic content.Bigots are bigots generally, including some of your faves! Every anti-trans bigot eventually discovers they're hanging out in a Nazi bar. Many don't mind!
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Nobody Could Have Predicted
Anti-trans bigotry is an "acceptable" public outlet for bigotry, endorsed by your favorite liberal publications like The New York Times and The Atlantic. It's like a little treat for all the bigots as they get to do their bigotry in public.
by Atrios at 10:30