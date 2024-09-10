Israel is entering the second phase of its war in Gaza, when it will strive to complete its takeover of the northern Gaza Strip from the previous border to the Netzarim corridor. We can predict that this area will then gradually be made available for Jewish settlement and annexation to Israel, according to the degree of international outcry that such steps might incur.Some people might admit to being wrong for the right reasons, heroes in error at worst, as always.
If that happens, Palestinian residents who remain in northern Gaza will be expelled, as suggested by Maj. Gen. (res.) Giora Eiland, under threat of starvation and under cover of "protecting their lives" while the Israeli military hunts down Hamas militants in that sector.
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
What Do We Call This Then
It's been clear where this was going since last November and the people who spent the time pretending otherwise are just in favor it. Including some of your faves!
by Atrios at 11:30