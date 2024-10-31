An internal whistleblower complaint at Trump Media calls for CEO Devin Nunes to be fired, alleging he has “severely” mismanaged the company and opened it to “substantial risk of legal action” from regulators, according to a copy reviewed by ProPublica.Corruption and spite all the time. Nothing else.
The letter also says that former President Donald Trump’s company is hiring “America Last” — alleging that Nunes imposed a directive to hire only foreign contractors at the expense of “American workers who are deeply committed to our mission.”
Thursday, October 31, 2024
All The Worst People In The World
Observing how horrible the inner circle of MAGA is - and hardcore Trumpers generally - I regularly think about how this is all they know. They are all horrible people surrounded by the worst people in the world and they have no idea that not everybody is that horrible.
by Atrios at 09:00