In Michigan, canvassers and paid door knockers for the former president, contracted by a firm associated with America PAC, have been subjected to poor working conditions: A number of them have been driven around in the back of a seatless U-Haul van, according to video obtained by WIRED, and threatened that their lodging at a local motel wouldn’t be paid for if they didn’t meet canvassing quotas. One door knocker alleges that they didn’t even know they were signing up for anything having to do with Musk or Trump.
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Effective Canvassers
Aside from the "Christ, what an asshole" issue, imagine thinking this was an effective way to get people to do this job.
by Atrios at 10:30