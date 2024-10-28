Brain Points

“It’s going to be pretty hard to look at us and say ‘you know what? Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she’s so impressive as the first Samoan-Malaysian, low I.Q., former California prosecutor ever to be elected president. It was just a groundswell of popular support, and anyone who thinks otherwise is just a freak or a criminal,’” Carlson said, facetiously.Pick someone at an elite publication over 50, at random, and there's a pretty good chance they fully embrace "scientific racism" and various forms of IQ nonsense. Who was signing Andrew Sullivan's checks for years?
You can't disentangle the belief in "meritocracy" from this kind of racism.