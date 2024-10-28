The huge rally was billed as the launch of the final stage of Trump’s bid to pull off one of the greatest comebacks in American political history after trying to overturn the result of the last election and leaving office in disgrace in 2021. Before he spoke, some of the ex-president’s top supporters flung race-based and vulgar rhetoric. Former congressional candidate David Rem called Harris the “antichrist” and “the devil,” while others lashed out at Hillary Clinton, “illegals” and homeless people. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”
Monday, October 28, 2024
Endorsement
If there's any kind of thought behind what they're doing here, other than the belief that it will help them win, it's to make clear that, if they do win, The American People have endorsed this.
by Atrios at 09:00