Explaining The Joke

There is often a political imbalance too, in part because journalists will run with any shit conservatives tell them, with The Left being regularly portrayed as unruly and violent despite little reason to do so.
This was part of her response (and how media outlets covered it):
Sanders began her press briefing Monday reading a statement reacting to the incident.Fear of harm? What? This is all just crybullying and flopping around, pretending to be injured to the worst referees in existence.
“We are allowed to disagree but we should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm, and this goes for all people regardless of politics,” she said.
“Healthy debate on ideas and political philosophy is important, but the calls for harassment and push for any Trump supporter to avoid the public is unacceptable,” Sanders added.
President Donald Trump on Monday insulted a small Virginia restaurant that recently asked White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to leave."[A] controversy" (how did it become one) ... "seized on by conservatives" (a daily event)... "an example of harassment" (was this really harassment? are there any actual examples of this AT ALL?).
...
The tweet serves to amplify a controversy that has been seized on by conservatives as an example of harassment of Trump officials by progressives.