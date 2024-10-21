PHOENIX—As Nov. 5 looms, the election headquarters in the most populous county in the crucial battleground state of Arizona has become a fortress.“You’d have to be a psychopath to say you enjoy this,” said Maricopa County’s top election official for voting by mail, Stephen Richer, a Republican. The building has added metal detectors and armed guards. On Election Day, as workers tabulate ballots behind new fencing and concrete barriers, drones will patrol the skies overhead, police snipers will perch on rooftops and mounted patrols will stand ready.
Monday, October 21, 2024
This Reminds Me Of The Time Sarah Huckabee Sanders Was Politely Asked To Leave A Restaurant
Though that was much more chilling as she was someone who matters (a friend of Maggie Haberman).
by Atrios at 09:00