FALL 2024 FUNDRAISER DAY 1!!!

This hasn't been the easiest year for toiling away in the blogging mines, for various reasons. Toiling away in the blogging mines is obviously a much easier slog than serving up hamberders, as President Trump, working man that he is, does, but, like any job, it has its occasional stresses and challenges.
One is, of course, that it is an endless slog. I have to wake up every day and ask, "Fucking hell, what now? and I rarely get to tune out all the nonsense.
Blogging is the easiest job in the world, for a few days! 22 years later...
Just remember that, as the wise Canadian man said, everything I do, I do it for you.
Consider contributing a bit if you spend some time here and think I occasionally manage to provide some value!
3 ways!
Venmo!