Speaking Of David Dayen

In that fucking newspaper today.
It’s true that Project 2025 is meticulously focused on eliminating obstacles to far-right policy, and Mr. Trump could deport immigrants in mass quantities. But the narrative that a second Trump term would be more confident and devious than the first neglects what Mr. Trump and friends were good at last time around. They manipulated government like a private-equity firm manipulates a new acquisition, squeezing it for personal benefit. If we expect another Trump term to be better at authoritarianism, it will likely also be better at stealing. The election is a referendum on whether Americans find such con artistry acceptable.