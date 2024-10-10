One He Shares With The Mastheads Of Our Finest Publications

Elite opinion is essentially that "race science" is correct, that we live in a meritocracy, or close enough, and that those who rise to the top are special little boys and girls. Most aren't Believers, so they aren't chosen by God, but they're certainly intrinsically special, and not just winners of various life lotteries. What else could explain that except that good people beget good people?
And once you land there, it seems perfectly logical that group outcomes are just the aggregate of these individual ones, and that economic differences between identify racial groups merely reflect differences in these in-group inheritable traits.
Then, somehow, you find yourself believing in the secret affirmative action system - a companion to the secret welfare system - and while your sensible race science is about distributions of intrinsic ability and there are SOME good ones, that affirmative action implies any successful minority is likely only there because of that.
Life is truly unfair - black people (especially) get all the advantages! Woke gone mad!
Most respectable people agree racism is bad, and they also paid Andrew Sullivan for decades. How to resolve those things?!?!?!?!?