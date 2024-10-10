And yet, less than two years later, it is back with a vengeance. Faceless, but more menacing and powerful than ever, with four times the money, crypto is wreaking havoc on the 2024 election cycle. It’s haunting one Ohio senator in particular, threatening to throw majority control of the all-important chamber to Republicans.
This time, there’s no grand political theorizing. No time to waste on utopian futures or societal aspirations. In fact, Coinbase’s billionaire CEO Brian Armstrong, the closest thing to a leader of this political formation, has openly declared that the United States is a society in “decline” and that “backup” options for existing nation states must be pursued. No, the 2024 crypto money machine has been reborn out of a cold, hard determination to do one thing and one thing only: put politicians in power who will stay out of crypto’s way.
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Popularism!
Sam's incarceration couldn't put an effective movement down!
by Atrios at 10:30