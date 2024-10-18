If Mr. Sinwar truly was the obstacle to a cease-fire agreement that U.S. officials — including President Biden — have claimed, that obstacle is now gone. The United States and its partners have a window to halt the downward spiral to regional conflagration. The Biden administration must press the Netanyahu government and remaining Hamas officials to end the war in Gaza, return hostages to their families, surge humanitarian aid into the territory and urgently take other steps to ensure that Gazans have adequate shelter, supplies and security as winter approaches.I joke, but to the extent that there is a logic behind what Israel is doing, it is this: Hamas must be completely destroyed, and all Palestinian males are potential Hamas.
Friday, October 18, 2024
Silly Matthew, You'll Never Run Out Of Hamas #2s
Gotta get them all!
by Atrios at 11:30