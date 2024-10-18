Tesla faces a new investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, concerning issues with its “Full Self-Driving” systems, and whether they are safe to use in fog, glaring sun or other “reduced roadway visibility conditions.”The middle option is that Tesla announces a "recall" that is actually just some OTA software update which can't solve the problem because the problem is Tesla has no LiDAR.
The probe follows an incident in which a Tesla driver who had been using FSD, struck and killed a pedestrian, and other FSD-involved collisions during reduced roadway visibility conditions.
Friday, October 18, 2024
Unfixable
The options are do nothing, agree to pretend that whatever Elon "fixes" is actually a fix, or shut down the whole thing.
by Atrios at 10:30