Friday, October 18, 2024

Unfixable

The options are do nothing, agree to pretend that whatever Elon "fixes" is actually a fix, or shut down the whole thing.
Tesla faces a new investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, concerning issues with its “Full Self-Driving” systems, and whether they are safe to use in fog, glaring sun or other “reduced roadway visibility conditions.”

The probe follows an incident in which a Tesla driver who had been using FSD, struck and killed a pedestrian, and other FSD-involved collisions during reduced roadway visibility conditions.
The middle option is that Tesla announces a "recall" that is actually just some OTA software update which can't solve the problem because the problem is Tesla has no LiDAR.
by Atrios at 10:30