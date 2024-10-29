The View In The Mirror

I wouldn't say I'm especially down on myself, but I definitely don't look in the mirror, so to speak, and think that the future human gene pool would be improved by planting my seed everywhere possible. What reflection do guys like Elon actually see?
A proponent of in vitro fertilization, Mr. Musk believes strongly in increasing the world’s population. He has even offered his own sperm to friends and acquaintances, including the former independent vice-presidential candidate Nicole Shanahan, according to two people familiar with his offer. Ms. Shanahan turned him down.