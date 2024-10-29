Tuesday, October 29, 2024

We Did Not Know The Richard Spencer Protege Would Be A Big Racist

Absolutely insane moment on CNN

[image or embed]

— Phil Lewis (@phillewis.bsky.social) October 29, 2024 at 2:48 AM
Lots of crosstalk but the key line is "Hope your beeper doesn't go off."

Hezbollah and Hamas, and, of course, Hasan, have all become one here.

I suppose it's good CNN has said they wouldn't invite him back, and that "joke" does actually cross the line, but why is a guy who used to work for a fucking Nazi on there in the first place? Of course the beeper joke has become a thing, people just aren't supposed to say it when too many people can hear them.
