Thursday, October 24, 2024

Very Much Like The Time Sarah Huckabee Sanders Was Politely Asked To Leave The Restaurant

I hope people get the point of this "joke," that our elite political journalists care about themselves and their social circles, along with making a point about who is in those circles.
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona prosecutor said the man arrested in the shooting of a Democratic National Committee office in suburban Phoenix had more than 200 guns and over 250,000 rounds of ammunition in his home, leading law enforcement to believe he may have been planning a mass casualty event.

Maricopa County prosecutor Neha Bhatia said at Jeffrey Michael Kelly’s initial court appearance on Wednesday that federal agents told her about the large seizure made after Kelly’s arrest. Scopes, body armor and silencers were also found, she said. A machine gun was discovered in the car he was driving.
Where are the calls for Donald Trump to tone down his dangerous rhetoric? Those calls wouldn't influence him, of course, but they make a point to others about what is and isn't acceptable.

The kids today, spending all their money on avocado toast and 200 guns (he is 60, not a kid, joke).
by Atrios at 09:00