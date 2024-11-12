So What Are You Going To Do About It

People regularly bring up the focus group organizers who said that a problem that they face is that participants refuse to believe that Republicans are planning to do the things they are planning to do. Nobody could be that evil! More than that, if they were then surely I would have heard about it before!
There are a lot of reasons Dems have a messaging problem (among other problems) but one is that even calling them "weird" is too spicy for Biden-era consultants. The press won't call them "evil plans" for you.